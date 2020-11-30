Realme Ace said to be in works with Snapdragon 875 SoC, fast charging

Realme is working on a new Ace flagship phone which is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 875 processor.

Advertisement

Oppo announced Ace2 flagship phone in April this year and later Oppo was reported to transfer the Ace series to Realme. Now Realme is reportedly working on a flagship phone under the Ace branding.



As per a tipster, Realme is working on a new Ace flagship phone which is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 875 processor. The phone will have a thin chassis. Reportedly, it will also come with support for superfast charging.





Realme announced its 125W UltraDart fast charging technology in July this year. The solution can charge a 4000mAh battery from 0 per cent to 33 per cent in just 3 minutes. The brand claimed that one can fully charge the device in just 20 minutes with the latest fast charging technology. The upcoming Realme Ace is expected to come with the 125W UltraDart charging technology.



As of now, no more details about this upcoming Realme smartphone are known. We expect the phone to surface in more leaks in the coming days. Stay tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates on this.



Meanwhile, in a related news, Realme 7 Pro is receiving early access to the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The update for Realme 7 Pro is only rolling out for those who have signed up for Realme's Early Access Program.



Realme 7 Pro Realme UI 2.0 early access update comes with firmware version RMX2170_11_C.09 and the update weighs 3.57GB in size. Users must have updated their device to the latest RMX2170PU_11.A.21 version. The update will bring the Android 11 features to the Realme 7 Pro.