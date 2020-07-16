Advertisement

Realme 120W UltraDART Flash charging solution announced

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 16, 2020 1:34 pm

The brand has introduced Realme 120W UltraDART Flash charging technology for its new range of 5G smartphones.
Realme has today announced the launch of its new ultra-fast flash charging technology. The brand has introduced Realme 120W UltraDART Flash charging technology for its new range of smartphones. 

 

The company says that the latest technology is the best solution to enhance the battery life of 5G smartphones.  Compared to all other flash charging options, the 125W UltraDART Flash Charging technology is a significant and technologically advanced solution to enhance battery life and ensure long-lasting performance, claims the company.

 

The brand has revealed that the solution can charge a 4000mAh battery from 0 per cent to 33 per cent in just 3 minutes. The brand claims that one can full charge the device in just 20 minutes with the latest fast charging technology. 

 

The brand further adds that it controls the smartphone temperature under 40°C to facilitate smart and safe charging speed, instead of pursuing extreme fast charging speed, and risking danger, thereby. Realme says that without temperature control, the fast charging could have provided 100 per cent charge in just 13 minutes. 

 

The 125W UltraDART focuses on both efficiency and safety, by adopting direct charging, to avoid any potential charging accidents with multi-layer protection. The brand says that it will take more 5G smartphones shipped with the 125W UltraDART Flash Charging technology into mass production.  

 

“With a robust youth-centric focus, realme commits itself to pioneer products that leap forward and create a benchmark experience across all aspects. The official introduction of the 125W UltraDART Flash Charging technology will drastically curb the charging time of high capacity batteries and guarantee an extended battery life of 5G smartphones, enabling realme 5G smartphones to perform excellently and offer trendsetting user experiences,” the company said in a statement.

 

