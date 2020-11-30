Realme 7 Pro Android 11-based Early Access update begins in India

Realme UI 2.0 update for Realme 7 Pro is only rolling out for those who have signed up for Realme's Early Access Program.

Realme announced the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 in September. Now Realme 7 Pro is receiving early access to the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The X50 Pro 5G and Narzo 20 have already received Realme UI 2.0



The company made the announcement through a forum post as per which Realme UI 2.0 update for Realme 7 Pro is only rolling out for those who have signed up for Realme's Early Access Program.



Those interested can apply for the program by going to the Settings > Software Update, then click the gear icon (settings) on the top-right corner of the screen, then on Trial version, and then submit the required information.



The update will arrive soon after the details are submitted for the Realme Early Access program. There are limited slots to register for the Early Access Program.



Realme 7 Pro Realme UI 2.0 early access update comes with firmware version RMX2170_11_C.09 and the update weighs 3.57GB in size. Users must have updated their device to the latest RMX2170PU_11.A.21 version. The update will bring the Android 11 features to the Realme 7 Pro.



Realme advises to backup your personal data before proceeding. The available phone storage should be more than 5GB and the battery capacity for the update should be more than 60 percent. Some third-party application versions might not be compatible with Android 11 yet, after updating these applications might not be available or crashing down on your device. Therefore, it is recommended to update all your applications to the latest version available in the Play Store before your update.

To recall, Realme 7 Pro comes with a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge technology. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.