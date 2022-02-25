HomeNewsRealme 9 5G tipped to launch in March, specs and variants leaked

Realme 9 5G tipped to launch in March, specs and variants leaked

Realme 9 5G is going to be launched in India with two storage options – 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

By Meenu Rana
Realme 9 Pro+ Blue

Highlights

  • Realme 9 5G will soon launch in India
  • The phone is said to launch in March
  • It will come in four colours

Realme launched the Realme 9 Pro series including Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones earlier this month. Now the company is soon expected to launch Realme 9 5G in India as well.

Ahead of the official announcement, the Realme 9 5G RAM, storage option and colour options have been leaked online. The phone is said to launch in March.

As per the report of Pricebaba, Realme 9 5G will come in two storage options – 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB. Further for the colour, the leaks reveals that the device will be available in four colour options. This will include Stargaze White, Supersonic Blue, Supersonic Black, and Meteor Black.

The Realme 9 5G will come as a successor to Realme 8 5G. Just to refresh, the Realme 8 5G was launched in India last year. The 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants were launched first. Later on, a cheaper 4GB + 64GB option was also announced. The Realme 8 5G price currently starts at Rs 15,499.

Realme 9 5G Specifications

As per the leaks, the phone is tipped to come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

For the camera, the upcoming Realme phone will carry a triple rear camera system. It will sport 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. In addition, for the front, there will be a 16MP selfie snapper. The phone will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Besides, the handset will run on Android 12 based on Realme UI 3, in terms of software. Other features include a stereo speaker setup, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme 9 5G

Realme 9 5G
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC
  • RAM (GB)6, 8
  • Storage (GB)128
  • Display6.5-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12
 

