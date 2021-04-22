Realme 8 5G launched in India with Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz display and more

Realme has finally brought in the 5G variant of its Realme 8 device in India powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC

The Realme 8 5G has now finally launched in India and acts as the 5G counterpart to the vanilla Realme 8 with 4G that was launched last month in the country. The specifications are a bit different than what are found on the 4G variant of the Realme 8.

The Realme 8 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The Realme 8 5G will be available for purchase starting April 28, 12 p.m. at realme website, Flipkart and other mainline channels. The phone will be available in two colour options - Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black.

Realme 8 5G Specifications

The Realme 8 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 405ppi pixel density, and 600 nits of peak brightness. On the inside, the smartphone draws power from a Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

On the back, you get a triple camera setup lead by a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens coupled with two additional sensors including a 2-megapixel f/2.4 monochrome portrait lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. The Realme 8 5G has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls that also supports the Super Nightscape mode.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W quick charge support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging, and 4G LTE apart from 5G support. The phone measures 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and weighs about 185 grams. The phone runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.