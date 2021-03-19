Advertisement

Realme 8 series confirmed to run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 19, 2021 10:44 am

Realme 8 series is confirmed to come with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.
Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro will be launching in India on March 24. Now, ahead of the launch, the Realme 8 series is confirmed to come with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

 

The confirmation comes via Realme CEO Madhav Sheth who on his Twitter handle. The tweet reads "#realme8series will be the first to run #realmeUI 2.0 right out of the box! Get ready to experience #SeamlessFun for Gen-Z."

Recently, Madhav Sheth had teased the Illuminating Yellow colour option for Realme 8 Pro. Realme 8 Pro will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. The phone will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.  The other sensors are likely to be an 8-megapixel camera and two 2-megapixel shooters.

 

Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro specifications (expected)


Realme 8 Pro will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and support 50W fast charging.  It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

 

Realme 8 is said to sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen. The device will run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. Realme 8 will come with a 64MP quad-camera setup in a square camera array below which sits the dual-LED flash. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery which will charge at 30W speeds.

 

The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor. Realme 8 is said to come in 4GB/6GB RAM options along with 64GB/128GB internal storage.

 

As per an earlier leak, Realme 8 will come in two variants - 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It will be coming in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black colours.


Realme 8 Pro is said to come in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. It will be available in Infinite Black, Infinite Blue, and Illuminating Yellow colour variants.

 

Realme earlier announced Infinity sale of its Realme 8 series, which started from March 15, 12:00 pm to March 22, 23:59 pm on Flipkart.com and Realme.com. Users can pre-book Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro with an advance payment of Rs 1080 and also avail exciting gifts and offers during the purchase journey. To pre-book from Realme.com, users can login to Realme.com and click on the banner of Realme 8 series. Users will be then redirected to the intrigue page which will have a section of INFINITY SALE: Live Now.

