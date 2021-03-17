Advertisement

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow colour variant teased, specs leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 17, 2021 3:46 pm

Latest News

Realme 8 Pro will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.
Advertisement

Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro will be launching in India on March 24. Now ahead of the launch, key specifications of Realme 8 Pro have leaked online. Separately Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has teased the Illuminating Yellow colour option for Realme 8 Pro.

Madhav Sheth has shared a 12-second video with a caption, “Since you asked for a closer look..” The video shows quad rear camera setup at the back and hints at a special yellow colour option that seems to glow in the dark.

As per the leaked specs by tipster @Gadgetsdata on Twitter, Realme 8 Pro will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. the phone will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.  The other sensors are likely to be an 8-megapixel camera, and two 2-megapixel shooters.

In terms of battery, the tipster claims that Realme 8 Pro will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and support 50W fast charging.

 

As per previous leaks, the Realme 8 Pro might be powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC. The phone is expected to come in 6GB/8GB RAM option which might be coupled with 128GB of storage.

Advertisement

 

Realme earlier announced Infinity sale of its Realme 8 series, which started from March 15, 12:00 pm to March 22, 23:59 pm on Flipkart.com and Realme.com. Users can pre-book Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro with an advance payment of Rs 1080 and also avail exciting gifts and offers during the purchase journey. To pre-book from Realme.com, users can login to Realme.com and click on the banner of Realme 8 series. Users will be then redirected to the intrigue page which will have a section of INFINITY SALE: Live Now.

Realme 8 key specifications confirmed by Realme India CEO

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro might launch in India on this date

Realme 8 series rear panel teased, tipped to launch in India on March 24

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro set to launch in India on March 24

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Pre Order starts in India from today: How to Pre-book

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Micromax In 1 appears on Geekbench ahead of launch

Vivo Y72 5G to be announced on March 22

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies