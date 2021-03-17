Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow colour variant teased, specs leaked

Realme 8 Pro will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

Advertisement

Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro will be launching in India on March 24. Now ahead of the launch, key specifications of Realme 8 Pro have leaked online. Separately Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has teased the Illuminating Yellow colour option for Realme 8 Pro.



Madhav Sheth has shared a 12-second video with a caption, “Since you asked for a closer look..” The video shows quad rear camera setup at the back and hints at a special yellow colour option that seems to glow in the dark.



As per the leaked specs by tipster @Gadgetsdata on Twitter, Realme 8 Pro will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. the phone will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The other sensors are likely to be an 8-megapixel camera, and two 2-megapixel shooters.



In terms of battery, the tipster claims that Realme 8 Pro will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and support 50W fast charging.

As per previous leaks, the Realme 8 Pro might be powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC. The phone is expected to come in 6GB/8GB RAM option which might be coupled with 128GB of storage.

Advertisement

Realme earlier announced Infinity sale of its Realme 8 series, which started from March 15, 12:00 pm to March 22, 23:59 pm on Flipkart.com and Realme.com. Users can pre-book Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro with an advance payment of Rs 1080 and also avail exciting gifts and offers during the purchase journey. To pre-book from Realme.com, users can login to Realme.com and click on the banner of Realme 8 series. Users will be then redirected to the intrigue page which will have a section of INFINITY SALE: Live Now.