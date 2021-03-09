Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro might launch in India on this date

Realme 8 will come in two variants - 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It will be coming in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black colours.

Realme is gearing up for the launch of the Realme 8 series with Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro in India. As per the latest leaked information, the Realme 8 series might launch on March 25 in India. The series will be a successor of the Realme 7 series launched last year.



The launch date has been leaked by Twitter user @yabhishekhd. As per his tweet, Realme might even launch the 5G model of the Realme 8 Pro. So there will be a Realme 8 4G, a Realme 8 Pro 4G, and a Realme 8 Pro 5G in the Realme 8 series. The tipster says that Realme 8 series will be announced in the next 7 to 8 days. However, the company has not yet announced the official launch date.



According to tipster Himanshu, the Realme 8 will come in two variants - 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It will be coming in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black colours.



Realme 8 Pro is said to come in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. It will be available in Infinite Black, Infinite Blue, and Illuminating Yellow colour variants.



Realme has already started teasing the launch of Realme 8 series. Recently, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had revealed the box of the Realme 8 revelling its key specifications. Realme 8 will sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen. The device will run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.



Realme 8 will come with a 64MP quad-camera setup in a square camera array below which sits the dual-LED flash. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor. Lastly, the phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery which will charge at 30W speeds.



The Realme 8 Pro will be equipped with a 108MP primary camera. The phone is said to come with a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The Realme 8 Pro might be powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC. The phone is expected to come in 6GB/8GB RAM option which might be coupled with 128GB of storage. Realme 8 is said to come in 4GB/6GB RAM options along with 64GB/128GB internal storage. Today Madhav Sheth also confirmed in-display fingerprint sensor for Realme 8 Pro.