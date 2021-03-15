Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Pre Order starts in India from today: How to Pre-book

Users can pre-book Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro with an advance payment of Rs 1080 and also avail exciting gifts and offers during the purchase journey.

Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro are going to be launched in India on March 24. Now ahead of the launch, Realme today announced Infinity sale of its Realme 8 series, starting from March 15, 12:00 pm to March 22, 23:59 pm on Flipkart.com and Realme.com.

How to pre-order Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro?



Users can pre-book Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro with an advance payment of Rs 1080 and also avail exciting gifts and offers during the purchase journey. The Realme 8 series has already stoked interest among millions of fans, with its Infinite Clarity camera and Infinity Design. The initiative will empower eager consumers with better accessibility and affordability options to own the coveted Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8.



To pre-book from Realme.com, users can login to Realme.com and click on the banner of Realme 8 series. Users will be then redirected to the intrigue page which will have a section of INFINITY SALE: Live Now.



On clicking INFINITY SALE, customers can pay INR.1080 to pre-book the smartphone and avail free gifts and offers while buying. The INFINITY sale on Realme.com will also offer a free gift to Blind Sale customers. After this, they can come back on March 25, and pay the balance amount between 12:00 noon to 23:59 hours midnight.



Based on this booking, the customers will receive their smartphones on priority. In case, a user doesn’t go forward with their purchase and pay the rest of the amount, the money will be automatically refunded to the source account.

Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro specifications

Realme 8 will sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen. The device will run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. Realme 8 will come with a 64MP quad-camera setup in a square camera array below which sits the dual-LED flash. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery which will charge at 30W speeds.

The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor. Realme 8 is said to come in 4GB/6GB RAM options along with 64GB/128GB internal storage.



The Realme 8 Pro will also have an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will be equipped with a 108MP primary camera. The phone is said to come with a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The Realme 8 Pro might be powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC. The phone is expected to come in 6GB/8GB RAM option which might be coupled with 128GB of storage.