Realme 11 5G: Is it worth buying?

Realme’s latest contender in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment is the Realme 11 5G and it brings some decent features along with it, such as a 108MP camera on the back. However, there are already plenty of options available in the segment which may not have a camera with a megapixel count matching that of the Realme 11 5G, but still do have other specifications to consider. Let’s compare the Realme 11 5G with its competition to check whether the smartphone is worth buying or not.

Do note that we won’t be comparing and commenting on the camera performances of any of the smartphones with Realme 11 5G as we haven’t used Realme’s handset. Our comparison will purely be based on on-paper specs and if we have reviewed the concerned smartphone in the past.

Realme 11 5G vs Lava Agni 2 5G

Starting off with the display first, the Realme 11 5G features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 680 nits peak brightness and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage that is expandable up to 2TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Lava Agni 2 5G sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate. The display comes with 1.07 billion colour depth supports HDR, HDR 10 and HDR 10+ and Widevine L1. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Now, both the display and the processor under the hood are better in every way on the Lava Agni 2 5G. The Agni no only has an AMOLED panel, but it is a curved one allowing for a premium in-hand feel. It has a distinguishable design on the back, thanks to the big circular camera island and the unique green shade. Moreover, the chipset under the hood is a more powerful one that will result in better overall performance. However, it does lack a microSD card slot if you further want to upgrade your device’s storage.

Both of them run on Android 13 with their own take on the OS. While Lava takes a more stock-ish approach, Realme’s UI is heavily skinned. During our review of the Lava Agni 2 5G, we did say that the software needed polish but Lava has released multiple software updates since then which should have improved the experience. So if you prefer a stock Android look, then Lava is the way to go.

As for the battery, the Realme device has a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The Agni 2 5G packs a smaller 4700mAh battery with 66W charging. However, this also means that Agni would charge faster. Overall, we would say that Agni 2 5G is a better smartphone for Rs 21,999. You can further get a discount of Rs 1,500 with select cards that makes it a much better deal for the price.

Realme 11 5G vs Infinix GT 10 Pro

Next in line of the competition for Realme 11 5G is the Infinix GT 10 Pro. At the same price tag of Rs 19,999 as Realme 11 5G’ top variant, the GT 10 Pro has much more to offer. First is it’s 6.67-inch full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display gets a hole punch cutout at the centre and is rated to deliver 900 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. Not only is this panel brighter, but it also produces colour-accurate picture as per our review.

It has the same amount of storage, RAM and also gets a dedicated microSD card slot with expansion support up to 1TB. Furthermore, it employs a much more efficient yet powerful processor than Realme 11 5G, and it is the Dimensity 8050. It performed really well during our performance and gaming tests. Apart from that, it has a unique design and a set of LEDs on the back that can be used for various purposes.

The device runs on XOS 13 for GT based on Android 13 and we agree, it is less polished than Realme UI 4.0. It does sport a 5000mAh cell with 45W fast charging support which is again slower than what Realme’s phone supports. However, the overall value you are getting with the Infinix device makes up for its flaws and proves itself to be a better value proposition than the Realme 11 5G.

Conclusion

After comparing the Realme 11 5G to two of its toughest competitors, one can notice that Realme’s handset seems overpriced. Not only overpriced, but it also lacks value when smartphones that are priced at the same price point seem to offer much better specifications.