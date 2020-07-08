Advertisement

Realme 10000mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank to launch soon in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 08, 2020 2:41 pm

The company is planning to introduce a new power bank with 30W fast charging support.
Realme is gearing up to launch a new accessory for the Indian market pretty soon. The company is planning to introduce a new power bank with 30W fast charging support. 

 

The Realme India’s support page has listed the 30W Dart Charge power bank, hinting an imminent launch. The power bank will come with model number RMA156. The power bank was recently introduced in China and it retails at 199 Yuan (approx. Rs 2,200). The power bank comes with 10,000mAh battery backup and as the name suggests, it provides 30W fast charging support. 

 

The power bank is compatible with 20W, 18W, 15W and 10W charging support as well. One can charge two devices simultaneously with this power bank. It comes with dual output of USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports. The power bank comes with a carbon fibre texture and it comes with a realme logo along with a Dart charging logo. The power bank also features low power mode to charge IoT products and it comes with 15 layers of protection including current, over-power, short circuit and more. It can be charged in 1.9 hours with the help of a 30W charger. 

 

Meanwhile, the company has teased the launch of the Realme C11 smartphone in India. he company has started teasing the launch of an upcoming C series smartphone which will be none other than Realme C11.


As per a tweet by Realme and Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, a new Realme C-series smartphone will be launching soon. However, the post did not announce the specific name of the upcoming smartphone. It just says "Stay tuned for the next addition!". Also, an exact launch date has not been revealed by the company. To recall, Realme C11 was recently launched in Malaysia at RM 429 (US$ 100 / 7,560 approx.). The Realme C11 comes in Mint Green and Pepper Gray colour options.

 

