Realme C11 with 5000mAh battery teased to launch soon in India

Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution.

Advertisement

Seems like Realme is planning to launch Realme C11 smartphone in India soon. The company has started teasing the launch of an upcoming C series smartphone which will be none other than Realme C11.



As per a tweet by Realme and Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, a new Realme C-series smartphone will be launching soon. However, the post did not announce the specific name of the upcoming smartphone. It just says "Stay tuned for the next addition!". Also, an exact launch date has not been revealed by the company.

A series that successfully made its mark.



Standing out with the highest rated smartphones in its segment on @Flipkart, #realme C series is one of the most loved series with the best Battery, Processor and Display in its price segment.



Stay tuned for the next addition! pic.twitter.com/tv34J5jlf6 — realme (@realmemobiles) July 8, 2020





To recall, Realme C11 was recently launched in Malaysia at RM 429 (US$ 100 / 7,560 approx.). The Realme C11 comes in Mint Green and Pepper Gray colour options.





Realme C11 Specifications



Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot.





Realme C11 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a 5000mAh battery. On the camera front, the phone comes loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Advertisement

It comes with face unlock feature as well but it doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou and 3.5mm audio jack.