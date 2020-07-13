Advertisement

Realme 10000mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank to launch in India on July 14

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 13, 2020 12:30 pm

Realme 10000mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank comes with a carbon fibre texture and it comes with a realme logo along with a Dart charging logo.
Realme has today announced that Realme 30W Dart Power Bank with 10,000mAh capacity will launch in India on July 14 at 1 P.M. The Realme 30W Dart Power Bank is currently listed on the Realme India website.

The power bank was recently introduced in China and it retails at 199 Yuan (approx. Rs 2,200). The power bank comes with 10,000mAh battery backup and as the name suggests, it provides 30W fast charging support.



The power bank comes with a carbon fibre texture and it comes with a realme logo along with a Dart charging logo. It is compatible with 20W, 18W, 15W and 10W charging support as well. One can charge two devices simultaneously with this power bank. It comes with dual output of USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports.

The power bank also features low power mode to charge IoT products and it comes with 15 layers of protection including current, over-power, short circuit and more. It can be charged in 1.9 hours with the help of a 30W charger. Realme claims that this power bank can charge Realme 6 up to 65 percent in just 30 minutes.

 

Meanwhile, Realme C11 has been confirmed to launch in India on July 14. Realme C11 will be Flipkart exclusive in India. It is one of the first smartphones to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. To recall, Realme C11 was recently launched in Malaysia at RM 429 (US$ 100 / 7,560 approx.). The Realme C11 comes in Mint Green and Pepper Gray colour options.

 

Realme 6i will also launch in India on July 14 for under Rs 15000. The Realme 6i will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor and sport a 90Hz Smooth Display.

