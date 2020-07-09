Realme C11 confirmed to launch in India on July 14

Realme C11 is one of the first smartphones to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

Realme has now confirmed that it will be launching Realme C11 in India on July 14. This comes after the company yesterday teased its launch in India.

Realme C11 is one of the first smartphones to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. To recall, Realme C11 was recently launched in Malaysia at RM 429 (US$ 100 / 7,560 approx.). The Realme C11 comes in Mint Green and Pepper Gray colour options.





Realme C11 will be Flipkart exclusive in India. The teaser on Flikpart confirms the 5000mAh battery in the phone.

Realme in a tweet yesterday revealed that more than 7.5 million users in India have been using or have bought Realme C-series phones.

Realme C11 Specifications

Realme C11 is backed up by a 5000mAh battery and runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it. On the camera front, the phone comes loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.



Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot.





Tt comes with face unlock feature as well but it doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou and 3.5mm audio jack.