Advertisement

Realme C11 confirmed to launch in India on July 14

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 09, 2020 10:12 am

Latest News

Realme C11 is one of the first smartphones to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

Realme has now confirmed that it will be launching Realme C11 in India on July 14. This comes after the company yesterday teased its launch in India.

 

Realme C11 is one of the first smartphones to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. To recall, Realme C11 was recently launched in Malaysia at RM 429 (US$ 100 / 7,560 approx.). The Realme C11 comes in Mint Green and Pepper Gray colour options.

Realme C11 will be Flipkart exclusive in India. The teaser on Flikpart confirms the 5000mAh battery in the phone.

 

Realme in a tweet yesterday revealed that more than 7.5 million users in India have been using or have bought Realme C-series phones.

 

Realme C11 Specifications

 

Realme C11 is backed up by a 5000mAh battery and runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it. On the camera front, the phone comes loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.


Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot.


Tt comes with face unlock feature as well but it doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou and 3.5mm audio jack.

Realme C11 with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC to launch soon

Realme C11 confirmed to launch on June 30

Realme C11 renders and specs revealed online ahead of June 30 launch

Realme C11 announced with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Realme C11 with 5000mAh battery teased to launch soon in India

Latest News from Realme

Tags: Realme Realme C11

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Asus ROG Phone 3 launching in India on July 22, will be Flipkart exclusive

OnePlus 8 Pro receives OxygenOS 10.5.10 update

Samsung HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T soundbars announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44

Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44
Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek
Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet

Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet
Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook

Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook
Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?
JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies