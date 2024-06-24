Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Can Now Record Videos Up To 3 Minutes In Length

Meta announced the v6.0 update for its Ray-Ban smart glasses about a month back and it’s now starting to roll out. While the official changelog doesn’t mention it, the update for the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses seems to introduce the ability to record videos longer than 60 seconds, up to 3 minutes. Here’s how you can access it if you own a pair of these glasses.

As spotted by DigitalTrends, the ability to record videos up to 3 minutes long is now rolling out with version 6.0 update for the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. That’s a considerable upgrade over the previous limit of 1 minute. The publication notes that even after the update, the default recording time is still set to 60 seconds and user will have to change it manually.

Photo Credits: DigitalTrends

To do that, you’ll need to go into the camera section of the settings, and then set the video length up to 3 minutes if you want to use the longer limit. Other options in the menu include 15, 30 and 60 seconds, which are same as before.

Read More: Meta AI Now Available On WhatsApp, Instagram, And More, For All Users In India

Aside from the longer video recording length, the update brings other new features, such as access to Calm to bring guided meditation, mindfulness exercises, and self-care content directly to the glasses, hands-free. Further, the smart glasses now also supports streaming music from the Amazon Music app, given you have the subscription.

Finally, you can now also share your captured content to Instagram stories via your voice. After you snap a photo, you can simply say, “Hey Meta, share my last photo to Instagram.” Or you can say, “Hey Meta, post a photo to Instagram” to take a new photo on the fly and share the moment with your friends and followers.