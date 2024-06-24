Meta AI Now Available On WhatsApp, Instagram, And More, For All Users In India

Meta AI arrived in Beta back in September of last year and the brand seems to be ready to roll out the same across India for all of its WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger users. The AI is also accessible via “meta.ai” website. Meta was found testing the AI chatbot in India back in April of this year. The new AI assistant will compete with that of Google’s Gemini, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and more.

Meta AI is starting to roll out in India in English. You can use Meta AI on WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram to get things done, learn, create and connect with the things you want to.

Powered by Meta’s Llama 3 model, one can access Meta AI in a WhatsApp group chat, such as to recommend restaurants with great views and vegan options for you and your friends to consider. Back when it was announced last year, Meta’s AI chatbot was based on the Llama 2 model, which means the upgrade to Llama 3 should be a significant one.

Next up, you can also access Meta AI when you’re scrolling through your Facebook Feed. You can ask Meta AI for more info right from the post, such as asking it questions regarding what you see in the post. Users can also ask the AI about other types of information, such as the current weather conditions at their location and more.

Aside from that, it also packs text-to-image generation capability where you may ask the Meta AI to animate an existing image you like or iterate on any image with friends by asking Meta AI to change the prompt, or create any sort of photo you like, such as a Birthday card.

Considering the user interface of the Meta AI remains the same as the one seen during thr beta test earlier this year, users may be able to access Mera AI either through the icon in the top bar or through the search bar. Once you tap on the search bar or when you open the Meta AI chat, you will be shown various prompts to initiate a conversation with the chatbot.