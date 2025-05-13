Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Launched in India, Pre-Orders Now Live

After confirming the launch last month, Ray-Ban Meta Glasses have been launched in India as the brand’s first set of smart glasses to arrive in the country. With Meta AI integrated, you can simply say, “Hey Meta” and ask questions to the glasses about the world around you and do a lot more.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses: Price, Availability

Priced starting at Rs 29,900 and going up till Rs 35,700 depending on the model you opt for, pre-orders for the glasses begin today on Ray-Ban.com and the collection will be available at Ray-Ban.com and leading optical and sunglass stores across the country from May 19.

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses collection comes in the Wayfarer style In standard and large sizes, plus Skyler, which is a more inclusive and universal fitting design now available in Shiny Chalky Grey. Available in a full suite of sun, clear, polarized or Transitions, Meta has also designed Ray-Ban Meta glasses to be prescription lens-compatible.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses: Features

Whether you’re streaming music or podcasts, taking calls, or going live on Instagram or Facebook, Ray-Ban Meta glasses are the companion that lets you do it all while keeping your hands free. You could ask it questions about the world around you. When traveling to a new country and need to ask for directions to the train station or you’re spending quality time with a family member and need to break the language barrier, you can hold seamless conversations across English, French, Italian, and Spanish—even when you’re on airplane mode, if you’ve downloaded the language pack in advance.

When you’re speaking to someone in one of those languages, you’ll hear what they say in your preferred language through the glasses in real time, and they can view a translated transcript of the conversation on your phone or hear through their phone. To get started, just say, “Hey Meta, start live translation.”

Ray-Ban Meta glasses are paired with the newly launched Meta AI app, which will include additional AI features directly in the app that enhance your Ray-Ban Meta glasses experience. Start a conversation with Meta AI on your glasses, then access it in your history tab from the app to pick up where you left off.

You can also get creative—after importing photos from your glasses, ask Meta AI in the app to add, remove, or change parts of the image. Coming soon, you will be able to send and receive direct messages, photos, audio calls, and video calls from Instagram hands-free on their glasses. This joins being able to make calls and send messages through WhatsApp and Messenger, as well as the native Messaging app on iPhone or Android phones – ideal for staying connected on your morning commute or weekend hikes. Just say, “Hey Meta, send a picture to Priya on WhatsApp.”

Meta is also expanding access to music apps like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Shazam. So, you’ll be able to ask Meta AI to play music and listen to your favorite tunes anywhere as long as your default language is set to English. Ask Meta AI to play your favorite artist or identify the song you heard playing in a café: “Hey Meta, what’s this song?” Or “Hey Meta, play the latest Bollywood songs.”