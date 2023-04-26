Rapz Active Hustlr, Active 2000 Smartwatches, Boompods 2-in-1 bluetooth speaker launched in India

Rapz has announced the launch of its newest products, the Active Hustlr and Active 2000 smartwatches, and Boompods, a two-in-one Bluetooth speaker and earbud. The company also says that it aims to release 50 new products and achieve the 300-crore mark during the current financial year.

Further, all the devices are available for purchase on Rapz’s official website and online stores such as Amazon, Flipkart, Tatacliq, Nykaa, and Paytm.

Active Hustlr: Price, Specs

The Rapz Active Hustlr comes with a 1.69″ IPS HD display and 240×280 pixels resolution. The smartwatch is claimed to be lightweight, has a calling feature, and has a 25-day standby time. The watch also features a 24 x 7 Heart Rate Monitor and Sleep Monitor, enabling users to track their fitness objectives. The Active Hustlr is available at a price of Rs 1999.

Active 2000: Price, Specs

The Active 2000 smartwatch features a 1.91″ IPS HD display with a 240×280 pixels resolution, Bluetooth Music Player, 25 Days Standby, and 250mAh battery capacity. The watch offers users a range of features, including regular sporting activity tracking and health tracking as well. The Active 2000 is available at a price of Rs 2499.

Boompods: Specs

The Boompods is a two-in-one Bluetooth speaker and earbud. With an auto-call alert, a built-in microphone, volume controls, a torch and a lamp, and a six-month standby period, it has been described as an all-in-one device for music and phone calls by the company.