Noise ColorFit Vivid Call, Pebble Cosmos Nova, Itel smartwatch 2ES watches launched in India

Noise, Pebble and Itel have unveiled new smartwatches in India, including the ColorFit Vivid Call, Cosmos Nova and Smartwatch 2ES, respectively. Noise, with its latest smartwatch launch, claims to be bringing bluetooth calling to entry-level smartwatches. Read on to know more about these.

Noise ColorFit Vivid Call: Price, Specs

The Noise Colorfit Vivid Call is available in the following colour options: Space Blue, Silver Grey, Jet Black, Forest Green, Rose Pink and Deep wine. The smartwatch can be availed from Amazon and Gonoise website starting today, at the price of Rs 1,299.

Noise’s watch has a 1.69-inch display with 550 nits brightness and 240 x 280 pixels resolution. It sports a metallic finish and comes with an AI voice assistant compatible with Siri and Google, along with an in-built mic and speaker for a hassle-free calling experience.

Users can choose to call from dial-pad, access recent calls and save upto 10 contacts on watch using Noise Buzz. It packs a battery that lasts up to 7 days on a single charge. The watch is also IP67 rated for water and dust resistance.

The smartwatch comes packed with an array of wellness features under Noise Health Suite that keeps a track of vitals including heart rate, SpO2 and sleep monitor. It also provides the in-built games feature. The Colorfit Vivid Call offers over 100+ sports modes and 100+ watch faces, and can be paired with NoiseFit App.

Pebble Cosmos Nova: Price, Specs

The smartwatch comes with a replacement guarantee and comes at a special offer price of Rs 2,299. The wearable is available at Flipkart.com and Pebblecart.com in Jet Black, Ocean Blue, Ivory Gold, and Forest Green colours.

The Cosmos Nova comes with an edge-to-edge 1.96” display, which has a 98% screen-to-body ratio, according to the company. The display has a 320×385 pixel resolution and 600 Nits brightness. The smartwatch further has a One-Time BT Connect, powered by Realtek Chipset, to avoid repeated connectivity issues.

Compatible with both Android and iOS, the AI Voice Assistant-enabled smartwatch comes with an upgraded health suite, comprising SpO2, Sleep, Stress and Heart Rate monitor, along with menstrual health tracker. Furthermore, it has a Zen Mode and packs more than 125 Sports Mode. With IP67 rating, the smartwatch is not just dust proof but waterproof up to an immersion of one metre.

The smartwatch can run up to 5 days with normal usage, up to 3 days with BT Calling usage and up to 7 days on stand by with a single charge.

Itel smartwatch 2ES: Price, Specs

Priced at Rs 1,699, the Itel smartwatch can be bought in City Blue, Red, Green, Water Green colours.

With Bluetooth v5.3 technology, users can make calls through the watch’s built-in microphone and speaker. It packs a battery life of up to 12 days and sports a 1.8-inch IPS HD display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio and a brightness of up to 500 nits.

The itel smartwatch 2ES includes an AI voice assistant that allows users to make calls, send messages and control other smart gadgets using voice commands. In addition to the Call Anytime, Anywhere feature, the itel Smartwatch 2ES also includes a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, as well as a blood oxygen monitor, providing users with real-time health data.

The smartwatch is also integrated with 50 sports modes, allowing users to track their workouts and monitor their progress. The itel Smartwatch 2ES also offers music and camera control, as well as smart notifications. The smartwatch is IP68 water resistant also.

The 250 mAh battery is accompanied by a magnetic charger and an extra free strap. The watch can be charged to full in two hours.