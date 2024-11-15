Qubo Smart Air Purifiers Q600, Q1000 Launched in India

Qubo, the Smart Devices brand from the Hero Group, today announced the launch of 2 new models to its popular range of Smart Air Purifiers. The Qubo Smart Air Purifiers Q600 and Q1000 are touted to sport BLDC motors and filters that can last for 15,000 hours, as per the brand’s claims.

Qubo Smart Air Purifiers Q600, Q1000: Price

The Q600 & Q1000 are retailing on the Qubo website and major marketplaces including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit & Zepto. Their MRPs are :

Q600 Smart Air Purifier – Rs 24,990

Q1000 Smart Air Purifier – Rs 29,990

Qubo Smart Air Purifiers Q600, Q1000: Features

These new Smart Air Purifiers can cover spaces as large as 1000 sq. ft. In addition, they continue to offer Qubo’s Proprietary QSensAI and can be managed seamlessly through the Qubo App. Qubo offers a total of 5 variants to choose from.

The Q600 and Q1000 effectively tackle large areas, providing clean air for living rooms, halls, foyers, galleries, and more. Their coverage areas include up to 600 sq. ft. for the Q600 and up to 1000 sq. ft. for the Q1000.

Qubo’s proprietary AI technology, QSensAI, has also improved this year. By intelligently analyzing ambient air quality real-time, QSensAI automatically turns on/off and adjusts fan speed and filtration intensity to optimize performance and energy efficiency. This ensures that your home’s air is always clean and fresh, without unnecessary energy consumption.

The air purifiers support remote control, filter replacement reminders, real-time air quality monitoring via Qubo app, and have an added convenience of voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant devices. Additionally, one of the features allows users to compare indoor and outdoor AQI levels, sourced directly from the Central Pollution Control Board.

The Q600 and Q1000 are also equipped with a 4-layer filtration system that removes 99.99% of harmful pollutants, including PM2.5, PM10, pollen, pet dander, and more. The True HEPA H13 filter traps particles as small as PM0.1. They are powered by a BLDC motor with a filter lifespan of about 15,000 hours.