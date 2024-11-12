Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Gen 1 Launched in India

Dyson Purifier Hot + cool Gen 1 air purifier has been launched in India by the brand. The purifier is touted to combine intelligent sensing with an advanced HEPA H13 filtration system that captures gases and 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. Here’s everything to know about it.

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Gen 1: Price, Availability

Priced at Rs 56,990, the new air purifier from Dyson can be bought in Black and White shades via Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores across the country. It comes with a two-year warranty.

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Gen 1: Features

The purifier features Air Multiplier technology to draw in distant pollutants, and project powerful purified airflow to cool you quickly, or heat the whole room evenly, all year round. The purifier comes with a sealed HEPA H13-grade filter made from borosilicate microfibres, pleated hundreds of times, to capture 99.95% of ultrafine particles. It features Activated carbon to remove odours and gases, such as NO 2 .

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 machine, senses pollutants PM2.5 and PM10, filtering all pollutants except formaldehyde. Although this machine doesn’t have app connectivity, the remote control allows you to easily adjust settings on the machine. The remote is included in the box of the purifier.

It has two phases of purification that sit within the fully-sealed filtration system to trap pollutants inside, removing them from the air you breathe. Next, there are integrated Sensors that analyse and diagnose airborne pollutants in real time, with results displayed on the LCD screen.

The Dyson air purifier reacts automatically to capture pollutants, only using energy when needed. Users can also enable the Night mode, enabling quiet operation to monitor and purify your room while you sleep. It is further designed to support 360-degree oscillation which projects purified air around the whole room. The filter of the purifier is also designed to be changed easily, with automatic filter-life alerts on the LCD.