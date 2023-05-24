HomeNewsiQOO Neo 8 series debuts with flagship Qualcomm, MediaTek chipsets

iQOO Neo 8 series debuts with flagship Qualcomm, MediaTek chipsets

The iQOO Neo 8 series has been launched in China with features like 120W fast charging, 144Hz displays, and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Iqoo neo 8 series

Highlights

  • iQOO Neo 8 Pro has launched with a Dimensity chipset
  • iQOO Neo 8 series has 144Hz displays
  • iQOO Neo 8 series supports up to 120W fast charging

iQOO has debuted its Neo 8 series in China, comprising the iQOO Neo 8 and the Neo 8 Pro. Both the smartphones come equipped with flagship Snapdragon and Dimensity processors. The Neo 8 series packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Both the devices have dual rear cameras, but with different sensor setups.

iQOO Neo 8 series: Price

The base 12GB + 256GB variant of the iQOO Neo 8 is priced at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 29,300), while the the 12GB + 512GB and the 16GB + 512GB variants come in at CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 32,800) and CNY 3,099 (approx Rs 36,400), respectively. 

The iQOO Neo 8 Pro has standard 16GB RAM in both variants. The model with 256GB storage costs CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 38,700) while the 512GB trim has a price tag of CNY 3,599 (approx Rs 42,300), respectively. Both the iQoo Neo 8 phones are offered in three colour variants – Night Rock, Match Point, and Surf.

iQOO Neo 8 series: Specifications

The iQOO Neo 8 series sports a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with a 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, up to 1300 nits brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate. While the Neo 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the Neo 8 Pro has the Dimensity 9200+ processor from MediaTek.

The iQOO Neo 8 packs up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage while the Pro model has LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage modules. There is also a vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation on both the models.

Read More: iQOO Neo 7 Pro India launch teased

For optics, the iQOO Neo 8 packs a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 Samsung GN5 primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 bokeh sensor. The Neo 8 Pro also has dual cameras, but with a 50-megapixel f/1.9 IMX866V primary sensor and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide lens. Both the handsets feature a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera on the front and have the V1+ imaging chip.

The smartphones are backed by a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Further, they will boot Android 13-based Origin OS 3. For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6 on Neo 8, Wi-Fi 7 on Neo 8 Pro, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. They also have an under-display fingerprint sensor, X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers.

Also See:

Realme 10 Pro, 10 Pro+ launched in India, iQOO 11 series…

iQOO Pad: Price, Specifications

iQOO also entered the tablet segment with the launch of its iQOO Pad, that is available in a single Interstellar Gray colour, and at the following prices and variants:

  • 8GB+128GB – 2599 yuan (approx Rs 30,520)
  • 8GB+256GB – 2899 yuan (approx Rs 34,045)
  • 12GB+256GB – 3199 yuan (approx Rs 37,565)
  • 12GB+512GB – 3499 yuan (approx Rs 41,090)

As for its specs, the iQOO Pad sports a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD panel with 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and is powered by the Dimensity 9000+ SoC, which is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The tablet has an aluminum body and is equipped with a 13MP main camera and 2MP macro camera at the back. There is an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The tablet supports a six-speaker audio system that includes 4 full-range super linear speakers and 2 tweeters.

It also supports pencil 2 stylus and the company also offers a iQOO smart touch keyboard, which has a 64-key design and 6531mm² frosted glass touchpad. It packs a 10,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The device runs on Android 13 with OriginOS 3 on top. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, and NFC.

iQOO Neo 8 Pro

iQOO Neo 8 Pro
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9200+
  • RAM (GB)16
  • Storage256, 512
  • Display6.78-inch, 2800 x 1260 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

iQOO Neo 8

iQOO Neo 8
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)12, 16
  • Storage256, 512
  • Display6.78-inch, 2800 x 1260 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.