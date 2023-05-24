iQOO Neo 8 series debuts with flagship Qualcomm, MediaTek chipsets

iQOO has debuted its Neo 8 series in China, comprising the iQOO Neo 8 and the Neo 8 Pro. Both the smartphones come equipped with flagship Snapdragon and Dimensity processors. The Neo 8 series packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Both the devices have dual rear cameras, but with different sensor setups.

iQOO Neo 8 series: Price

The base 12GB + 256GB variant of the iQOO Neo 8 is priced at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 29,300), while the the 12GB + 512GB and the 16GB + 512GB variants come in at CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 32,800) and CNY 3,099 (approx Rs 36,400), respectively.

The iQOO Neo 8 Pro has standard 16GB RAM in both variants. The model with 256GB storage costs CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 38,700) while the 512GB trim has a price tag of CNY 3,599 (approx Rs 42,300), respectively. Both the iQoo Neo 8 phones are offered in three colour variants – Night Rock, Match Point, and Surf.

iQOO Neo 8 series: Specifications

The iQOO Neo 8 series sports a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with a 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, up to 1300 nits brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate. While the Neo 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the Neo 8 Pro has the Dimensity 9200+ processor from MediaTek.

The iQOO Neo 8 packs up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage while the Pro model has LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage modules. There is also a vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation on both the models.

For optics, the iQOO Neo 8 packs a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 Samsung GN5 primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 bokeh sensor. The Neo 8 Pro also has dual cameras, but with a 50-megapixel f/1.9 IMX866V primary sensor and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide lens. Both the handsets feature a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera on the front and have the V1+ imaging chip.

The smartphones are backed by a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Further, they will boot Android 13-based Origin OS 3. For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6 on Neo 8, Wi-Fi 7 on Neo 8 Pro, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. They also have an under-display fingerprint sensor, X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers.

iQOO Pad: Price, Specifications

iQOO also entered the tablet segment with the launch of its iQOO Pad, that is available in a single Interstellar Gray colour, and at the following prices and variants:

8GB+128GB – 2599 yuan (approx Rs 30,520)

8GB+256GB – 2899 yuan (approx Rs 34,045)

12GB+256GB – 3199 yuan (approx Rs 37,565)

12GB+512GB – 3499 yuan (approx Rs 41,090)

As for its specs, the iQOO Pad sports a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD panel with 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and is powered by the Dimensity 9000+ SoC, which is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The tablet has an aluminum body and is equipped with a 13MP main camera and 2MP macro camera at the back. There is an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The tablet supports a six-speaker audio system that includes 4 full-range super linear speakers and 2 tweeters.

It also supports pencil 2 stylus and the company also offers a iQOO smart touch keyboard, which has a 64-key design and 6531mm² frosted glass touchpad. It packs a 10,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The device runs on Android 13 with OriginOS 3 on top. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, and NFC.