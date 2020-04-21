Advertisement

PUBG Mobile to launch new 0.18.0 update

By: Ayush Mahapatra, The Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : April 21, 2020 10:47 am

Mobile gaming giant PUBG mobile is all set to launch its next big update-0.18.0 on 24th April and with it, the game will receive some brand new features
PUBG Mobile is expected to launch its next major update on April 24 which will be marked as version 0.18.0 and will bring in new features like Miramar 2.0, Safety Scramble Mode and Jungle Adventure Guide Mode.

 

The Mobile gaming giant was supposedly going to launch a second version of the Erangel map- Erangel 2.0 but, decided to release Miramar 2.0 instead. The new Miramar Map will come with visual changes like Racing Ramp, Golden Mirado, Vending Machine and Water City. The new update will also bring along a new EvoGround mode called Safety Scramble. This mode will be very similar to the Bluehole mode on PUBG PC.

That is not all, Sanhok will also be getting a new adventure mode called the Jungle Adventure Guide mode. The new update will also bring along a new results screen along with new achievements added, and changes to the in-game settings. The training mode is also getting revamped and a new social function called Cheer Park is being added in the new update.

 

This new update will be succeeded by the launching of the much-awaited Season 13 Royale Pass that will bring new outfits, new character and more.

 

The company on April 16th also rolled out the much-anticipated Arctic Mode update. The new mode is based on the Vikendi map with survival challenges against a blizzard and the inclusion of drones, snowboards and much more.

 

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played mobile games around the world. It has a big hand in taking mobile gaming to the next level. The new updates and features by the company is a great initiative to keep folks at home and entertained while in quarantine.

 

 

