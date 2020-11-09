Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Advertisement announcing the return of the game may go live by Diwali: Report

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 09, 2020 3:39 pm

Latest News

A new report suggests that a PUBG Mobile Ad might be in works that could feature famous game streamers along with a bollywood celebrity.

A lot of news about PUBG Mobile has been making rounds the internet and the latest one states that the gaming company is preparing an advertisement for the re-launch of PUBG Mobile in India. 

 

As per AFK Gaming report, the advertisement would feature famous gaming streamers including Dynamo and Kronten. Along with the streamers, the report also suggests a cameo of a bollywood celebrity in the advertisement. 

 

The advertisement could be released along with a major announcement by PUBG Corp on 12th November which is Thursday. The rumours has it that the game might be returning to India on Diwali. 

 

Krafton Inc., which is the parent company of PUBG made a deal with Microsoft Azure for hosting the data of gamers playing PUBG Mobile. The announcement read, 'With privacy and data security being a top priority for KRAFTON, the company will be working with Microsoft to ensure personal data protection through Azure. Azure powers some of the biggest multiplayer games, featuring state-of-the-art security and the most comprehensive set of compliance offerings of any cloud service provider. The collaboration will ensure that privacy rights are respected and relevant software will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations'.

 

However, PUBG has not revealed anything about its plans for Indian Gaming market after the deal was made but considering that user data and privacy are the only concerns of the Indian government because of which the game got banned in India 2 months ago, this deal might prove to be the one that the game has been looking for. 

 

PUBG was banned in India in the beginning of September. Though it was still playable until 30th October. The company was reportedly in talks with Airtel and Jio for the publishing rights of the game. It even cut its ties with Tencent which was a china-based publisher of the game prior to the ban.

 

The new report also fuels the speculations of last week's report by TechCrunch which said that PUBG will be returning to India before the end of the year. With an advertisement now in queue, it surely seems that the all-time favorite game of India is making a comeback. 

PUBG Mobile to make a comeback in India?

PUBG is planning a comeback in India: Report

PUBG coming back to India on Microsoft Azure?

Latest News from PUBG Mobile

Tags: PUBG Mobile

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

PUBG coming back to India on Microsoft Azure?

PUBG is planning a comeback in India: Report

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression
Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?
Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?

Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies