PUBG is planning a comeback in India: Report

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 06, 2020 4:52 pm

PUBG might be planning a comeback in India and could also make an announcement regarding the same as soon as this week.
PUBG's fate in India has been on a roller coaster ride. According to Techcrunch, the sources close to the development have informed the publication that PUBG is planning to make a return in India around Diwali.

 

The two sources who revealed the information have requested anonymity as they don't have the permission to speak about the matter in public. 

 

As per them, PUBG Corp has partnered up with global cloud service providers for storing the data of Indian users and provide a solution for India's concerns regarding the storage of data on chinese servers.

 

PUBG has also informed some high profile streamers in the country about its comeback in the country, which could be possible before the end of this year. The company can make an announcement regarding the same as soon as this week. 

 

It also plans to run a marketing campaign in the country during the festival of Diwali next week, one of the sources told Techcrunch. 

 

PUBG has reportedly been in talks with Airtel, Paytm and Jio in the past for the publishing rights of the game. PUBG even cut its ties with Tencent which was earlier the publisher of the game in India. 

 

The company completely shut down its servers for Indian players late last month, stating, "Protecting user data has always been a top priority and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users’ gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner as disclosed in our privacy policy". 

 

PUBG had to be completely shut down because of the growing pressure from Government's side because the game was still playable on Android devices with the help of APK files.

 

Recent reports also show that the ban of PUBG mobile failed to make an impact over the players as they continued to enjoy the alternatives such as Call Of Duty Mobile and Garena FreeFire. 

