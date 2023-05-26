pTron Zenbuds Pro 1 Max launched in India

PTron has launched a new pair of TWS earbuds in India which are called the Zenbuds Pro 1 Max. The new earbuds offer hybrid active noise cancellation and also support environmental noise cancellation for enhanced background noise reduction. Read further to know more about the new TWS earbuds.

PTron Zenbuds Pro 1 Max: Price, Specs

The Zenbuds Pro 1 Max have an introductory price tag of Rs 1,499 and will be available for purchase via Amazon India soon.

As for their specs, the Zenbuds Pro 1 Max from pTron are powered with QuietSmart Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the earbuds ensure up to 30dB noise reduction. There’s support for Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) TruTalk technology also, which “intelligently filters and reduces background noise during calls, ensuring crystal-clear voice quality for both the speaker and the listener”, according to the brand.

Zenbuds come with 13mm driver bass boosted drivers and boast a 80 hours of uninterrupted playtime.The earbuds also feature 45ms Low latency for audio and video sync and support voice assistant integration, allowing users to easily access their favourite virtual assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.

Additionally, these earbuds are IPX5 rated, making them water-resistant. The portable and compact charging case is equipped with Type C Fast charging.

In related news to PTron, the brand recently launched Bassbuds Neo which are priced at Rs 899. Equipped with TruTalk ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology, the Bassbuds NEO claims to provide clear calling and an immersive audio experience. The ENC feature reduces background noise, ensuring call clarity. The earbuds also feature a 13mm dynamic driver.