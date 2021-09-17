pTron launches gaming earbuds and 3 New TWS earbuds, prices start at 999

pTron has announced the launch of 4 new TWS (True Wireless Stereo) Earbuds in India. The range consists of pTron Bassbuds Jade, Bassbuds Lite v2, Bassbuds Duo v’21, and Basspods ANC 992

pTron Bassbuds Jade is priced at INR 1599 and is available on Amazon. The pTron Bassbuds Lite v2 is available on Amazon at INR 1099.

pTron Bassbuds Duo v’21 is priced at INR 999. The earbuds are available in 3 colours: Black, Blue & White. pTron Basspods ANC 992 is priced at INR 1699 and is available on Flipkart & Amazon India.

Bassbuds Jade comes in a sleek, portable design. It offers 40-hours playtime with its 300mAh charging case and ultra-low latency of 60ms for an unbeatable gaming experience. The company claims it is perfect for multiplayer gaming. Bassbuds Jade is expected to work efficiently to pick up the right voice and deliver high-definition clarity through its dual HD mic. Weighing just about 4gm, the ultra-lightweight Bassbuds Jade is an ideal gamer companion.

Bassbuds Lite v2 is an In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones(TWS) with Hi-Fi stereo sound, deep bass and smart touch control. The earbuds come with an IPX4 rating. It boasts up to 20 hours of music, entertainment, and talk time with a super-compact 400mAh charging case. They have Bluetooth v5.1 with Strong 10M Wireless Connectivity.

Bassbuds Duo v’21 TWS comes with immersive stereo sound, deep bass, smart touch control. Offering great Immersive stereo sound with deep resonant bass the Bassbuds Duo boasts several smart features, including the latest Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, voice assistance support, IPX4 water resistance, and 13mm drivers.

Basspods ANC 992 come with Quad-Mic and Active Noise Cancelation technology. In addition, they come with an IPX4 waterproof rating. The intelligent Active Noise Cancellation coupled with the ergonomic fit produces a distraction-free experience. It has a powerful 10mm acoustic driver that delivers high bass and clear treble.