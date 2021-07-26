PTron Bassbuds Ultima TWS earbuds launched in India

pTron has introduced the first product from their new ANC series, BASSBUDS ULTIMA. The brand’s latest Ambassador and celebrated star, Pooja Hegde, has launched the new generation of TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds.

The Bassbuds series lineup will be available at a special launch price of Rs 1499 only during the Prime Day Sale against the regular price of Rs 1699.

Bassbuds Ultima Features

The pTron Bassbuds Ultima come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) in a sleek, lightweight and premium design for an audio experience (up

to -30db)

The Bassbuds Ultima ANC Earbuds feature an Audio Transparency Mode that effortlessly switches between normal, ANC & transparency modes. It keeps you aware of the surroundings as and when required. It is packed with technology that makes you feel the music in style and silence.

For connectivity, the wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5. Further, they come with a 10mm Dynamic Driver for Deep Stereo sonic sound.

They are lightweight earbuds at just 7 gms each. In addition, PTron claims that Bassbuds Plus offers a battery life of up to 15-hours with the charging case.

The TWS earbuds come quad Mic with Audio Transparency Modes. In addition, these earbuds from PTron also feature IPX4 weatherproofing for protection from sweat and rain.

Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron, commented on the launch, “we are delighted to pioneer in TWS manufacturing and in introducing this technology to the Indian market. The audio specialists at pTron aimed to create a whole new audio experience through Ultima”.

Previously, the company launched Bassbuds Sports, the true wireless stereo earphones, at Rs 999. It comes in three colours – Inspiring Yellow, Blooming Blue and the Classic Black and it is available for purchase from Amazon.