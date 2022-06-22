HomeNewspTron Bassbuds Fute TWS earbuds launched in India

pTron Bassbuds Fute TWS earbuds launched in India

pTron Bassbuds Fute are priced at Rs 999.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Bassbuds Fute

Highlights

  • pTron Bassbuds Fute have arrived in India
  • pTron Bassbuds Fute come with 25 hours of playback time
  • pTron Bassbuds Fute have a translucent case

pTron has announced the launch of new TWS earbuds in India called Bassbuds Fute. The Bassbuds Fute come with a translucent case where one can see the earbuds sitting inside the charging case. The buds offer up to 25 hours of playback time while the case can be charged via a USB-C port.

The new budget-friendly earbuds from pTron are available on Amazon India at Rs 999 and comes with 1-year warranty. They are available in black & white colour options. The case of the earbuds sport a translucent design while the in-ear fit of the earbuds is claimed to provide noise cancellation, says pTron. The earbuds also offer spatial audio.

With the support of Bluetooth 5.1 and the built-in mic, it allows you to stay connected with up to 10 meters of range. The transparent charging case with Type-C port fuels up the earbuds in just 1 hour to offer 25 Hrs total playback. Equipped with 13mm drivers, the pTron Bassbuds Fute offers “natural stereo sound output with distinct clarity & expansive audio during gaming”, says pTron. Lastly, these earbuds are IPX4 rated as well, making it sweat and water-resistant.

Talking about one of the other recent launches from the brand, pTron launched the Force X10E smartwatch in India earlier this month. Equipped with advanced health & wellness sensors, the new smartwatch efficiently & continuously tracks heart rate 24×7 along with other vital body functions like Blood Oxygen, Calories, etc.

From monitoring their heart rate throughout the day to being reminded to take a moment to reset with a guided breathing session, and even scheduling a daily walk, users can stay mindful of their intentions by tracking their fitness goals on the Force X10e.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleAsus launches ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1 Gaming tablet alongside TUF Dash F15 2022 in India
Next articleWhatsApp chatbot for period tracking for women launched
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.