pTron Bassbuds Fute TWS earbuds launched in India

pTron has announced the launch of new TWS earbuds in India called Bassbuds Fute. The Bassbuds Fute come with a translucent case where one can see the earbuds sitting inside the charging case. The buds offer up to 25 hours of playback time while the case can be charged via a USB-C port.

The new budget-friendly earbuds from pTron are available on Amazon India at Rs 999 and comes with 1-year warranty. They are available in black & white colour options. The case of the earbuds sport a translucent design while the in-ear fit of the earbuds is claimed to provide noise cancellation, says pTron. The earbuds also offer spatial audio.

With the support of Bluetooth 5.1 and the built-in mic, it allows you to stay connected with up to 10 meters of range. The transparent charging case with Type-C port fuels up the earbuds in just 1 hour to offer 25 Hrs total playback. Equipped with 13mm drivers, the pTron Bassbuds Fute offers “natural stereo sound output with distinct clarity & expansive audio during gaming”, says pTron. Lastly, these earbuds are IPX4 rated as well, making it sweat and water-resistant.

Talking about one of the other recent launches from the brand, pTron launched the Force X10E smartwatch in India earlier this month. Equipped with advanced health & wellness sensors, the new smartwatch efficiently & continuously tracks heart rate 24×7 along with other vital body functions like Blood Oxygen, Calories, etc.

From monitoring their heart rate throughout the day to being reminded to take a moment to reset with a guided breathing session, and even scheduling a daily walk, users can stay mindful of their intentions by tracking their fitness goals on the Force X10e.