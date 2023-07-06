Portronics Pure Sound Pro X1 soundbar launched in India

Portronics Pure Sound Pro X1 wireless soundbar has been launched in India. The new soundbar is offered along with a subwoofer. It is claimed to deliver a cinematic experience with its 3D Stereo bass-optimised sound. While it lacks HDMI connectivity, the soundbar does offer other connectivity options.

Portronics Pure Sound Pro X1: Price

The Pure Sound Pro X1 Wireless Soundbar is available in the market at a discounted price point of Rs 5,999 (MRP 12,499) backed with a 12-month warranty. Users can buy this product from the company’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart and other online and offline stores.

Portronics Pure Sound Pro X1: Features

The Pure Sound Pro X1 features dynamic front-facing stereo speakers that deliver 3D audio, which makes the listener feel as if the audio is coming from all around them. Its 5.25-inch subwoofer offers deep bass for music and powerful bass for movies, claims the brand. It can deliver 100 watts of audio power.

Combined with three built-in preset equaliser modes for Movies, Music, and News, the Pro X1 can be suitable for all types of content. With multiple modes for connectivity, you can use the soundbar to connect to your TV, smartphone, tablet, or laptop via Bluetooth, Optical, and Aux inputs.

One can also play their favourite tracks in standalone mode with its USB drive (MP3) support. An IR Remote control is also offered along with the Pure Sound Pro X1. Talking about the brand’s other recent launch, it debuted the Harmonics Twins S6 earbuds last month.

The Harmonics Twins S6 from Portronics offer up to 50 hours of playback time, support for USB-C fast charging, IPX4 rating and more.