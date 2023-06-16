Portronics Harmonics Twins S6 TWS earbuds launched in India

Portronics has debuted a new pair of TWS earbuds in India, called the Harmonics Twins S6. These earbuds are the successor to the Twins S5 that were launched in April earlier this year. The Harmonics Twins S6 from Portronics offer up to 50 hours of playback time, and support USB-C fast charging.

Portronics Harmonics Twins S6: Price

The Harmonics Twins S6 TWS is available in the market at a price point of Rs 1,099, backed with a 12-months warranty. Users can buy this product from the company’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart and other online and offline stores. They will be available in black and white shades.

Portronics Harmonics Twins S6: Specifications

The new TWS earbuds from the brand come with soft silicone tips and fins, which gives it a distinctive look. The earbuds are also resistant to sweat and splashes with an IPX4 rating. Equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers, the Harmonics Twins S6 delivers a rich and well-balanced bass as well as clear high tone, according to the company.

Read More! HP Poly Voyager Free 60 TWS earbuds cost more than OnePlus 11R 5G, and have a touchscreen

It connects wirelessly via Bluetooth V5.3 chip, and can be paired as soon as you open the case. For cutting out background noise during calls, the TWS makes use of four microphones that support Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). The buds support up to 50 hours of battery life. Moreover, the case features a USB-C fast charging port that can give you a total audio playback time of upto 10 hours in a charge time of 10 minutes.

To recall, the Twins S5 had a Bluetooth V5.2 chip. The earbuds had smart features, which included support for the Google, Alexa, and Siri Voice Assistants. The buds could also work in mono mode, meaning you can use a single earbud for calls.