Portronics launches work desk accessories starting at Rs 399

Portronics has launched a set of work desk accessories for Indian consumers, which according to the company, are necessary to keep you focused and can also make your work easier. These new products include Armya removable armrest, the folding MoBot II mobile and tablet stand, and the Clean M, an 8-in-1 device cleaner. Read on to know more about these accessories.

Portronics Armya — Removable Armrest

The Portronics Armya is priced at Rs 399 and will be available for purchase from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other online and offline stores.

Portronics says that this armrest is one of those work desk accessories which is necessary for everyone who uses a keyboard and mouse for business. The Armya is a straightforward tool that makes using a computer easier. The arm rest is made to fit with any workstation out there, thanks to its adjustable screw and sturdy support keeping your arm at rest while allowing for the ergonomic angle to utilise the keyboard and mouse with ease.

You can rest your arm on the memory foam cushion to ease weariness and soreness because it extends from the edge of the desk. The Armya has a swivel design so that it can be moved left to right is suitable for those who also write, draw, or paint. The armrest’s memory foam padding adds additional comfort. Finally, due to its portable shape, it can also be carried in a backpack.

Portronics MoBot II — Mobile and Tablet Stand

The Portronics MoBot II is priced at Rs 399 and will be available for purchase from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other online and offline stores.

It is a foldable smartphone and tablet stand with a 360-degree rotating base. The mobile and tablet stand is ideal for people who multitask at their desk because it has numerous adjustments, including 180° angles, 360° rotation, and height for pleasant and ergonomic use.

It is adaptable and portable and may be used to copy notes, make video calls, watch movies, or even just set your smartphone to charge. Both the substantial base and the sturdy load-bearing shaft safeguard it from toppling over. The MoBot II can also hold a tablet and is ideal for placements both horizontal and vertical. The stand’s anti-slip, scratch-resistant surfaces allow you to safely grip both the table and your smartphone or tablet.

Read More: Edifier X3s TWS, TWS1 Pro, NeoBuds Pro and more launched in India

Also See: Dyson V15 Detect Extra vacuum cleaner launched in India

Portronics Clean M — 8-in-1 Device Cleaner

Priced at Rs 599, the Clean M is a tiny device to help you clean and operate your gadgets. It contains Velcro screen duster to wipe off dust and fingerprints along with a liquid spray holder with nozzle to clean stubborn stains, a metal nib and a plush cotton swab to pick dust and dirt from hard-to-reach crevices of earbuds, a soft density mini brush to clean earbud and smartphone speakers and grilles, a keyboard key remover and a brush to remove dust from between keyboard keys.

As it is a retractable mobile stand to rest your smartphone, it can be used while watching a movie, taking video calls or simply browsing the internet. The Clean M is available for purchase via the same channels as other products.