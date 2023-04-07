Edifier X3s TWS, TWS1 Pro, NeoBuds Pro and more launched in India

Edifier has launched a new set of audio products in India, including the X3s TWS, TWS1 Pro and the top-end NeoBuds Pro Hi-res earbuds. It also debuted its Stax Spirit S3 headphones in the country, that come with Snapdragon audio technology, Hi-res audio support and more. Read on to know more details about the new products from Edifier.

Edifier X3s: Price, Specs

The Edifier X3s has a price tag of Rs 3,990 and will be available for purchase via company’s official website, various e-commerce websites, and other channels.

These earbuds from Edifier have Qualcomm TrueWireless Mirroring technology. This allows for dynamic and seamless bud to bud role swapping. The new TWS earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2, Qualcomm cVc 8.0 technology, IP55 dust and water resistance, and support for touch controls for music, calling, and volume controlling.

On a single full charge, the buds are rated to last for up to 8 hours while they can last up to 28 hours in total with the case. The buds also have a Game Mode, where there is lower latency and better sound projection. They pack a 6mm dynamic driver unit.

Edifier TWS1 Pro: Price, Specs

Edifier TWS1 Pro True Wireless Stereo Earbuds are claimed to offer high definition audio quality. The TWS1 Pro features Qualcomm’s second gen aptX adaptive technology along with aptX high definition audio and aptX low latency as well.

Next, they have cVc8.0 noise cancellation technology, Bluetooth 5.2 version, IP65 water resistance, and fast charging support that can charge the buds completely in just 40 minutes. On a single charge, they can offer up to 12 hours of playback, while the charging case can add 30 hours more, coming to a total of 42 hours of audio playback.

These are IP65 rated and sport PU+ titanium diaphragm which distinguishes differences between frequencies and human voice within the earbuds to transmit the truest tones to the user. The buds can be charged via a USB-C port.

Edifier NeoBuds Pro: Price, Specs

The Edifier NeoBuds Pro are the top-end TWS earbuds in the lineup. They are priced at Rs 11,490 and offer high resolution audio quality as they support LHDC and LDAC audio codecs. Apart from this, the new earbuds also feature Active Crossover technology to distribute the sound signal.

Next, they get Hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 42dB, up to 24 hours of audio playback, and IP54 water and dust resistance. With a total of six built-in microphones, three per earbud, the NeoBuds Pro use four microphones to direct your voice when you’re on the phone, filtering it out of surrounding noise.

NeoBuds Pro come with support for the Edifier App, so users get full control of the audio performance. One can choose from four sound modes: High/Low ANC, Ambient Sound and Standard, or adjust their listening preferences by customizing the EQ and other parameters. Then there’s a gaming mode that can reduce latency till up to 80ms.

Edifier Stax Spirit S3 over-ear headphones: Price, Specs

The Stax Spirit S3 costs Rs 29,990 and features finely tuned planar technology. It sports advanced tech that combines the capabilities of Dynamic and Electrostatic Drivers to offer enhanced audio quality with detailed lower frequencies and clearer high frequencies.

The headphones get around 80 hours for music play and a short 10-minute charge can provide 11 hours playtime. They support Hi-res audio and Qualcomm Snapdragon sound technology. The Qualcomm aptX Voice audio technology largely improves the signal-to-noise ratio, delivering 32 kHz voice call quality.

The STAX SPIRIT S3 offers multi-point connectivity, so it can be paired with two different Bluetooth devices simultaneously. One can also get access to the STAX sound effect and low-latency game modes through Edifier Connect App. More EQ options, modes, and extensive functions are available via the App.

The STAX SPIRIT S3 comes with replaceable lambskin leather earpads and cool-mesh breathable earpads for comfortable long listening sessions. In addition to the Bluetooth 5.2 connection, the S3 also comes with an Aux-in cable and a 3.5mm to 6.35 adaptor for wired connection.