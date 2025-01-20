Portronics Iron Beats 3 Party Speaker Launched: Price, Features

Portronics Iron Beats 3 party speaker has been announced in India with a 200W output. Its built-in battery allows users to place the speaker anywhere and support for Bluetooth connectivity unlocks the freedom of controlling the playlist from multiple Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Portronics Iron Beats 3: Pricing & Availability

The Portronics Iron Beats 3 is available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs 7,999 on the company’s official website, Portronics.com. It is backed by a 12-month warranty. You can also find the product on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com, as well as other leading online and offline stores.

Portronics Iron Beats 3: Features

The Iron Beats 3 offers high-definition 200W audio output and deep bass as per the brand. A range of EQ presets on the control panel and remote control allows the host to adjust audio output according to personal preferences. Additionally, users can fine-tune the bass and treble for a more personalized audio experience. The party speaker also comes with a high-quality wireless karaoke mic (UHF Mic). The built-in echo effect on the speaker adds a layer of fun to the entire karaoke experience.

The Portronics Iron Beats 3 features a front panel kitted with configurable RGB LED lights that create a vibrant ambiance and set the party’s mood. Users can choose from several lighting modes, which are easily accessed from the speaker control panel or the remote control.

The Iron Beats 3 makes it easy to stream music from multiple devices, thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity. In addition to Bluetooth, music can also be played via the USB port, TF card and aux-in ports, and in-built FM radio, on the control panel.

The speaker’s control panel and remote provide easy access to volume, music playback, EQ profiles, RGB LED modes, echo control, etc. making it easier to adjust the sound and lighting to match the vibe of your party from anywhere. The battery of the speaker is rated to last up to 4 hours of non-stop music playback. When it’s time to recharge, the speaker features a USB Type-C port through which it can be topped up.