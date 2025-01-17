Itel S9 Ultra TWS Earbuds Launched in India

Itel has announced the launch of the Itel S9 Ultra TWS earbuds in India. “Combining style, performance, and durability, the S9 Ultra earbuds promises to enhance everyday audio experience at unbeatable price points,” the companies said. The earbuds come with features like 360-degree surround bass, AI ENC, and more.

Itel S9 Ultra: Price, Availability

The S9 Ultra Earbuds will be available at a price of Rs 899 – exclusively in retail stores throughout the country. Targeted at Gen Z, the earbuds can be bought in two shades, such as Space Grey and Dazzle Black. It further comes with 1-year warranty support.

Itel S9 Ultra: Specifications

The itel S9 Ultra earbuds feature a pearlescent finish and a sleek dual-tone design, making them a stylish choice. These in-ear earbuds are powered by 10mm drivers, claimed to deliver rich bass and 360-degree surround sound for an immersive audio experience.

The itel S9 Ultra earbuds offer up to 30 hours of uninterrupted playtime, powered by a 400mAh battery. Additionally, the earbuds are equipped with AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, enabling clear and seamless communication by filtering out background noise during calls.

The S9 Ultra boasts of an IPX5 water resistance rating, protecting against sweat and splashes, making it a reliable companion for workouts and outdoor activities. It also offers fast and stable connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3 technology. The 10mm drivers further enhance sound delivery, offering an engaging and dynamic audio profile according to the company.

The earbuds further support voice activation and touch controls. They can be recharged via a USB-C port available at the bottom side of the case.