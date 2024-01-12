Poco X6, Poco X6 Pro 5G: Did Poco Just Kill Redmi Note 13 Pro Models?

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco has launched the X6 series in India, including the Poco X6 5G and the Poco X6 Pro 5G. The new models succeed the Poco X5 series from last year, and pack chipsets from both Qualcomm and MediaTek. Further, they have been priced similar to the recently launched Redmi Note 13 series in India. So did Poco beat them or got defeated? Let’s have a look.

Poco X6 5G: Price, Specs

The Poco X6 5G comes in Mirror Black and Snowstorm White colours and is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 256GB trim, Rs 23,999 for the 12GB + 256GB trim and Rs 24,999 for the top-end 12GB + 512GB model. Customers can avail of a Rs 2,000 instant discount with ICICI cards or a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus. The phone is available for pre-order on Flipkart and will go on sale starting January 16.

The Poco X6 5G sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 1800 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support. The device is equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The handset features a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The X6 Pro packs a 5,100mAh battery and comes with 67W Fast charging support.

Additional features include an IP54 rating and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC. The device runs on MIUI 14 based Android 13. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Poco X6 Pro 5G: Price, Specs

The Poco X6 Pro 5G comes in two variants, 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 26,999 and 12GB + 512GB priced at Rs 28,999. It comes in Gray, Black and Yellow shades, and can be pre-ordered right now from Flipkart. The sale date and bank offers remain the same as Poco X6 5G.

The Poco X6 Pro sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 12-bit colours, 1800 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support. The device is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It comes with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The handset features a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel f/1.69 primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The X6 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 67W Fast charging support.

Additional features include X-Axis Linear Haptics Motor, IR Blaster and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC. The device runs on HyperOS 1.0 based Android 14. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security while the handset is also IP54 rated.

Poco X6 5G Series: Redmi Note 13 Pro Killer?

The Redmi Note 13 Pro starts at Rs 25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model while the Poco X6 5G starts at Rs 21,999 for the base 8GB + 256 model. In fact, even the top-end Poco X6 5G’s top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage costs Rs 24,999 which is less than the base model of Note 13 Pro.

Aside from that, both the devices have the same chipset, the same display, identical battery and charging speeds as well. However, the only advantage the Redmi Note 13 Pro has is in terms of camera, as it carries the 200MP main sensor which is better on paper in comparison to Poco X6 5G’s. However, that doesn’t seem like a reason worth enough to us for you picking Redmi’s device over Poco’s.

Now, comparing Poco X6 Pro 5G with the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, the base 8GB + 256GB of Redmi’s handset begins at Rs 31,999. In comparison, the same model of Poco X6 Pro 5G begins at Rs 26,999 while the 512GB model costs Rs 28,999. The Note 13 Pro+ 512GB model costs Rs 35,999.

Aside from that, the Poco X6 Pro 5G has a far more powerful Chipset under the hood along with faster RAM and storage modules. These will result in a superior daily use experience while you’ll also be able to play heavy games. They both have the same display and battery cells, but Redmi’s handset has faster 120W charging, a better main camera sensor and a better IP68 rating.

In contrast, the Poco X6 Pro 5G runs on HyperOS 1.0 which has the latest features Xiaomi has to offer. Finally, we feel that the Poco X6 Pro 5G is still a better overall value thanks to the cheaper price tag for better specs than Redmi’s Note 13 Pro+ and completely obliterates it.