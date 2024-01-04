Redmi Note 13 5G Series Launched In India: Check Specs, Price

Redmi Note 13 5G series has finally made its debut in India after launching in China back in September last year. The series consists of the Redmi Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G and the Note 13 Pro+ 5G. Here are all the specifications as well as the pricing details of all three smartphones.

Redmi Note 13 5G: Price, Specs

The Redmi Note 13 5G is available in the following variants with their respective prices:

6GB + 128GB – ₹17,999

8GB + 256GB – ₹19,999

12GB + 256GB – ₹21,999

It can be availed in either Arctic White, Stealth Black, or Prism Gold colour options. The first sale for the handset will take place at 12 PM on January 10 via Mi.com, Amazon, and retail stores.

The Redmi Note 13 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. In addition, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 13 with the MIUI 14 skin on top. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Further, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device has stereo speakers and is IP54 rated.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Price, Specs

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G comes in the following variants in India:

8GB + 128GB – ₹25,999

8GB + 256GB – ₹27,999

12GB + 256GB – ₹29,999

The handset is available in Midnight Black, Arctic White, or Coral Purple shades. The first sale is scheduled for at 12 PM on January 10 via Mi.com, Flipkart, and retail stores.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 12-bit colours, 1800 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support. The device is equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro features a triple camera setup with a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 f/1.65 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Note 13 Pro packs a 5,100mAh battery and comes with 67W Fast charging support.

Additional features include X-Axis Linear Haptics Motor, IR Blaster and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC. The device runs on MIUI 14 based Android 13. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security while the handset is IP54 rated as well.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G: Price, Specs

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is priced at:

8GB + 256GB – ₹31,999

12GB + 256GB – ₹33,999

12GB + 512GB – ₹35,999

The device can be purchased in either Fusion White, Fusion Black, or Fusion Purple shades. The purple colour option comes with a leather finish back panel. The first sale is scheduled to take place at 12 PM on January 10 via Mi.com, Flipkart, and retail stores.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 12-bit colours, 1800 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus. The device is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ feature a triple camera setup with a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 f/1.65 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Note 13 Pro+ packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 120W Fast charging support.

Additional features include X-Axis Linear Haptics Motor, IR Blaster and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth v5.3 , GPS and NFC. The device runs on MIUI 14 based Android 13. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and the device is IP68 rated.