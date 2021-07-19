Poco X3 GT launching on July 28

Poco X3 GT smartphone will be launched on July 28th in Singapore. This will happen after the launch of Poco F3 GT in India on July 23rd this week.

The company is yet to reveal the specifications and features of the upcoming Poco X3 GT. The phone is expected to arrive as a rebranded Redmi smartphone. It is likely to be a rebranded of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G that was launched in the Chinese market.

The phone was earlier was spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The FCC listing revealed the connectivity options of the upcoming smartphone.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is priced at 1499 yuan (Rs 17,040 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at 1799 yuan (Rs 20,460 approx.). The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs 1999 yuan (Rs 22,720 approx.).

It was also reported earlier that Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G could launch in India as Poco X3 GT. If the X3 GT will be Redmi Note 10 Pro, then its pricing will be starting around Rs 20,000. It comes in Green, White and Blue colours.

Poco X3 GT specifications (expected)

Poco X3 GT is said to feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution. Also, the display will sport a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate. It will run on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5. There will be a 5000mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging.

Further, the phone will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor. It will be coupled with 6GB/6GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone will have a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash. Additionally, there will be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, it could feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.