Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G could launch in India as Poco X3 GT with Dimensity 1100 SOC

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is the first Redmi phone to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC.

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand recently announced Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G smartphone in China. Now the phone is said to launch in India as Poco X3 GT. The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is the first Redmi phone to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC.

#POCOX3GT might come soon (India? I don't know...). I suspect what is it but will have to wait for confirmation.@MishaalRahman @aamirXDA pic.twitter.com/15dpppvKc8 — Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) May 29, 2021

As per Mi tipster @kacskrz on Twitter, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G might come to India as Poco X3 GT soon. He has shared a screenshot, which seems to be taken from Xiaomi’s official support page, revealing the existence of the Poco X3 GT. An earlier tweet of him revealed that Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will launch under the Poco branding.

So the same device (Global #RedmiNote105G) will launch in India/Global as two devices: #RedmiNote10T5G and #POCOM3Pro5G... What a mess.

Also worth notice Poco M3 Pro and "5G" (even if it's the same codename...) pic.twitter.com/EvamFmcnG2 — Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) May 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Poco is set to launch Poco F3 GT in India in the next quarter, a rebranded Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. The 6GB + 128GB model of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced is priced at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,000) in China while the top 12GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 31,100).

The Redmi Note10 Pro 5G is priced at 1499 yuan (Rs 17,040 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version, 1799 yuan (Rs 20,460 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs 1999 yuan (Rs 22,720 approx.). It comes in Green, White and Blue colours.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 2400x1080 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 450nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 and backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging and can be charged with the Type-C port.

The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, which is coupled with 6GB/6GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. The phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture and 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.2,GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC 3.0. It has IP53 ratings for splash resistance.