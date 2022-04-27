Poco Watch, Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition go official: Everything to know

Poco, alongside the F4 GT smartphone, also launched the Poco Watch and the Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition. The Poco Watch is the first wearable from the brand and comes with features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, etc. The Poco Buds Pro on the other hand have a design based on Genshin Impact’s playable character Klee. The earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation.

The Poco Watch is priced at €79 (approx Rs 6,400) and the Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition is priced at €69 (approx Rs 5,600). The watch comes in three colour options namely Blue, Black, and Ivory. The straps come in Blue, Black, Ivory, Pink, and Olive colour options. Both products will go on sale starting April 28.

Poco Watch

The Poco Watch features a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with 360 x 320 pixels resolution and curved edges. It is housed inside a metal frame for a premium look. There’s a navigation button on the right edge that can be used to scroll through menus.

The smartwatch offers a range of health-related features such as heart rate tracking, blood oxygen tracker (SpO2), and sleep tracking. It features support for multiple outdoor activities like running, cycling, and swimming. Additionally, the watch offers the ability to track 100+ workout modes. It is backed up by a 225mAh battery which can help it last up to 14 days.

Further, the smartwatch has a multi-system GPS including GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou. The watch is 5ATM rated for water resistance so users can wear it without worrying while swimming. It has support for over 100 watch faces. It also supports Always-on display so you can quickly take a glance at the time, notifications, etc.

Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition

Poco Buds Pro are themed on Genshin Impact’s playable character Klee. The buds come inside a customized box which is constructed similar to Klee’s magic book while the case for the earphone is made like Klee’s backpack. As for the specs, the Poco Buds Pro pack 9mm drivers along with Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. They offer active noise cancellation up to 35dB along with a low latency mode for gamers which can bring down the latency to up to 69ms.

For battery life, Poco Buds Pro are rated to last 6 hours on a single charge and a total of 28 hours with the case. The case can be charged via a USB-C port and the earbuds also support wireless charging. Charging the buds for 10 minutes is claimed to provide 3 hours of playback time.

The earbuds support touch controls which can be used to answer or reject calls, switch between devices, and control media. The earbuds are IPX4 certified for water resistance as well.