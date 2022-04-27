Poco F4 GT launched with triple cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Poco has announced a new smartphone for global markets called the Poco F4 GT. The smartphone, like its predecessor, is also aimed at gamers and comes with a pair of magnetic pop-up triggers, a CyberEngine super wide-band X-axis motor, and quad speakers (two tweeters and two woofers). The device draws power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The Poco F4 GT costs EUR 599 (approx Rs 49,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and will be available at a price of EUR 499 (approx Rs 40,800) for early adopters. The 12GB + 256GB variant costs EUR 699 (approx Rs 57,100) model and will be available for EUR 599 (approx Rs 49,000) as an early bird price. The phone will be available for purchase from April 28 in three colour options namely Cyber Yellow, Knight Silver, and Stealth Black.

Poco F4 GT Specifications

The Poco F4 GT sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, Displaymate A+ rating and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Poco F4 GT is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that is paired with LiquidCool Technology 3.0 for heat dissipation. The technology offers dual VC cooling with 4,860mm square heat dissipation area. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the device carries a triple camera setup, including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor with a 6P lens and an f/1.9 aperture. Then there’s an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor paired with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 120-degree field-of-view, along with a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter.

In addition, there’s also a Flicker Sensor that allows you to capture clean images when taking photos from screens, according to the company. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel IMX 596 camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The camera module also integrates an RGB light for the gaming aesthetic.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Additional features include quad speaker setup, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and triple microphones. It is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging, which can charge the device from zero to 100 percent in 17 minutes. The device runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 OS.