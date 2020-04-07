POCO truly wireless earphones confirmed to launch in India soon

Poco has however neither not revealed any exact launch date nor it has shared any details regarding the wireless earbuds.

POCO India has today officially confirmed that it is working on TWS (true wireless) earphones and they will be launching in India very soon.



This announcement comes after POCO India General Manager, C Manmohan on Twitter, asking fans about what product category they would want POCO to launch next. From among the four options (TWS earphones, Headphones, Fitness Wearable and Gamepad), TWS earphones saw the highest share of votes at 38.2%.



POCO virtual fan meet was hosted on 30 March 2020, which saw more than 500 fans. The interactive meet was a combination of exchange of ideas, a robust feedback session, along with an exhaustive Q&A round with the POCO team.



In a press release shared by the company, Poco says that further information on POCO TWS will be shared at a later point.



Earlier it was reported that Poco might launch Redmi K30 Pro as Poco F2 in India. But later C Manmohan dismissed those rumours and confirmed that the Poco F2 is not the Redmi K30 Pro. Manmohan has already revealed that the Poco F2 wouldn't be priced around Rs 20,000. The global Poco F2 price is expected to be below Rs 30,000.