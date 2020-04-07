  • 14:24 Apr 07, 2020

Advertisement

POCO truly wireless earphones confirmed to launch in India soon

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 07, 2020 2:00 pm

Latest News

Poco has however neither not revealed any exact launch date nor it has shared any details regarding the wireless earbuds.
Advertisement

POCO India has today officially confirmed that it is working on TWS (true wireless) earphones and they will be launching in India very soon.

This announcement comes after POCO India General Manager, C Manmohan on Twitter, asking fans about what product category they would want POCO to launch next. From among the four options (TWS earphones, Headphones, Fitness Wearable and Gamepad), TWS earphones saw the highest share of votes at 38.2%.

Poco has however neither not revealed any exact launch date nor it has shared any details regarding the wireless earbuds. We expect these to launch in India in coming weeks.

POCO virtual fan meet was hosted on 30 March 2020, which saw more than 500 fans. The interactive meet was a combination of exchange of ideas, a robust feedback session, along with an exhaustive Q&A round with the POCO team.

In a press release shared by the company, Poco says that further information on POCO TWS will be shared at a later point.

Earlier it was reported that Poco might launch Redmi K30 Pro as Poco F2 in India. But later C Manmohan dismissed those rumours and confirmed that the Poco F2 is not the Redmi K30 Pro. Manmohan has already revealed that the Poco F2 wouldn't be priced around Rs 20,000. The global Poco F2 price is expected to be below Rs 30,000.

Poco F2 is not a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, confirms Poco exec

Poco X2 price increased in India due to GST hike

Alleged Poco F2 spotted, Is the launch imminent?

Latest News from Poco

You might like this

Tags: POCO POCO TWS POCO TWS launch

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z to feature 20-hour battery life and Warp Charge

Realme TV to come with a 43-inch panel according to BIS listing

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro 2 wireless earphones with Bluetooth 5.0 announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps
What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies