Poco F2 is not a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, confirms Poco exec

Poco F2 is different from the flagship Redmi K30 Pro.

Recently it was reported that the Poco might launch Redmi K30 Pro as Poco F2 in India. Now Poco’s General Manager C Manmohan has dismissed those rumours and confirmed that the Poco F2 is not the Redmi K30 Pro.



In a recent Zoom meeting with Poco fans, Manmohan suggested that the Redmi K30 Pro is not the Poco F2 for India. According to him, the Poco F2 is different from the flagship Redmi K30 Pro. He also revealed that the F2 is currently in the works.



In addition, Manmohan stated that the Poco F2 wouldn't be priced around Rs 20,000. He added that consumers expecting Rs 20,000 price tag for a Poco device shouldn’t wait for the and should rather get the Poco X2 or any other available smartphone instead.

To recall, its predecessor Poco F1 was launched back in the year 2018 with a price starting at Rs 20,999 featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual rear cameras, and a 4000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging.



Apart from this, Manmohan also revealed that POCO will launch a pair of true wireless earbuds in India. The details on these earbuds are yet to be revealed but they will likely be competing with Realme Buds Air and Xiaomi earbuds. He also conducted a poll last week through his Twitter account to know user interest in truly wireless earbuds (TWS) and other accessories.

Well-known tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter has also suggested that POCO is working on truly wireless (TWS) earphones that may launch soon.



The recent report revealed Redmi K30 Pro variant hidden in a code string of the MIUI 11 beta Camera app. The report said that the MIUI Camera app comes with ‘Imi’ code, which is meant for Redmi K30 Pro. The report adds that Redmi K30 Pro will make its way to India as the code ‘Imiin’ will be the code-name of the Indian variant of the Redmi K30 Pro.