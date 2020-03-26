  • 17:04 Mar 26, 2020

Redmi K30 Pro might launch in India as Poco F2, MIUI 11 code reveals

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 26, 2020 4:31 pm

Latest News

It is reported that the company might launch Redmi K30 Pro as Poco F2 in India.
Xiaomi recently announced the launch of Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition in China. Now, it is reported that the company might launch Redmi K30 Pro as Poco F2 in India. 

 

Folks at XDA Developers have dug around the Mi Camera app code inside the latest MIUI 11 beta. The report highlights that the MIUI 11 beta code reveals traces of Redmi K30 Pro and Poco brand. The reports say that the MIUI Camera app comes with ‘Imi’ code, which is meant for Redmi K30 Pro. The report adds that Redmi K30 Pro will make its way to India as the code ‘Imiin’ will be the code-name of the Indian variant of the Redmi K30 Pro. 

 

Furthermore, the report says that the device code-named ‘Imiin’, which is expected to display the watermark ‘Shot On Poco Phone’. This could mean that the Redmi K30 Pro might come with Poco branding when it is sold in India. The Redmi K30 was rebranded as Poco X2 in India, so it is expected that the Redmi K30 Pro might be rebranded as Poco F2 in the country. 

 

Recollecting some key specifications, the Redmi K30 Pro is loaded with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR10+, 100 per cent DCI-P3 Color Gamut and 800nits brightness.

 

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. the phone is backed by with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is loaded with in-display fingerprint sensor and infrared sensor.

 

The Redmi K30 Pro is loaded with a pop-up selfie camera which houses a 20-megapixel shooter. For the rear, it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel telephoto lens with 3cm to 7cm macro and portrait shots, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV and a depth sensor.

 

Latest News from Xiaomi

