Poco M2 Pro to launch in India soon, hints Xiaomi

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 06, 2020 1:16 pm

The Poco M2 Pro with the model number M2001J2I has been spotted listed in the RF exposure section of the Xiaomi India website.
While the POCO fans in India are waiting for the launch of next F-series smartphone (Poco F2 or Poco F2 Pro), a new report now suggests that the company might launch a new series smartphone with the POCO M2 Pro.

The Poco M2 Pro with the model number M2001J2I has been spotted listed in the RF exposure section of the Xiaomi India website. Apart from the SAR value of 1.6 W/kg of the device, no other details on the specs have surfaced on the RF exposure page.

Notably, the model number of of the Poco F2 Pro is M2004J11G, so Poco M2 Pro is not likely to be a rebranded variant of Poco F2 or the Poco F2 Pro.

Poco M2 ProThe Xiaomi Mi 10 phone that is scheduled to go official on May 8 in India is also listed on the RF exposure page. Its model number is M2001J21. Redmi Note 9 is also found listed on the RF exposure page on Xiaomi India’s website with model number M2003J15SI.

Xiaomi has now removed the listing of the POCO M2 Pro from the RF page of its official Indian website. However, the listings of the Redmi Note 9 and the Mi 10 are still live on the website. To recall, the Redmi Note 9 recently went official globally.

With the Poco M2 Pro now spotted on the Xiaomi India website, it is expected that the company might soon make an announcement regarding its launch. For that, we have to wait for a few more days.

Source: MySmartPrice

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

