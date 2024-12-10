Poco M7 Pro 5G India Launch: What to Expect?

The Poco M7 Pro 5G India launch is set to take place a week from today, on December 17. Ahead of the event, the Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed some of the handset’s key specifications. Some leaked specs are also available for the device, and here’s everything to expect from the launch.

Poco M7 Pro 5G: Specs

Poco M7 Pro 5G key specs have been confirmed via a Flipkart microsite. The device will sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, 8-bit colours, 2100 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. It is protected with Gorilla Glass 5 and packs an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

The device is confirmed to sport a dual camera setup at the back, including a 50MP f/1.5 Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS, while the details of the secondary sensor remain unknown. It will support in-sensor zoom, Super Resolution, and multi-frame noise reduction. At the front, there’ll be a 20MP sensor for selfies. Stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos are included, and there’s also a 3.5mm audio jack.

The rumoured specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device has similar specs to the Redmi Note 14 5G, which debuted earlier this week in India. If other specs remain similar, the device could include a 5,110mAh battery that may support 45W Fast charging.

We’ll know more about the handset, including its pricing details, at launch. Judging by the specifications, one could assume the device could be priced at around Rs 16,000, but it’s merely a speculation and nothing more.

In addition to the Poco M7 Pro 5G India launch, the Poco C75 5G will debut at the same event. The C-series handset is expected to be a rebadged Redmi A4 5G.