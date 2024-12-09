Redmi Note 14 Series Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Redmi Note 14 series has been announced in India, consisting of the Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 14 Pro 5G, and the Note 14 Pro+ 5G. The three Redmi Note 14 series devices have chips from Qualcomm and MediaTek, and here’s everything else they have to offer.

Redmi Note 14 5G: Price, Specs

The Note 14 5G is available in three variants: 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 18,999, the 8GB + 128GB model at Rs 19,999, and the top-end 8GB + 256GB model coming in at Rs 21,999. The first sale of the device will be held on December 13 via Flipkart, Xiaomi’s online and offline retail stores. Buyers can avail of a discount of Rs 1,000 when using ICICI bank cards online or HDB financial services at Xiaomi retail stores, or a Rs 1,000 exchange bonus. The device comes in Mystique White, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black colours.

The Redmi Note 14 sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 8-bit colours, 2100 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and HDR10+ support. It is protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

The device is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Redmi Note 14 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP f/1.5 Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. The smartphone also has a 20MP selfie camera. The Note 14 packs a 5,110mAh battery and comes with 45W Fast charging support.

Additional features include an IR Blaster and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. The device runs on Hyper OS based on Android 14 and will get 2 years of OS updates with 3 years of security patches. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security, while the handset is IP64 rated as well.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G: Price, Specs

The Note 14 Pro is available in two variants: the 8GB + 128GB model, priced at Rs 24,999, and the 8GB + 256GB model, priced at Rs 26,999. The device’s first sale will be held on December 13 via Flipkart, Xiaomi’s online and offline retail stores. Buyers can avail of a discount of Rs 1,000 when using ICICI bank cards online or HDB financial services at Xiaomi retail stores or a Rs 1,000 exchange bonus.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 12-bit colours, 3000 nits peak brightness, 446 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1920Hz PWM dimming, and HDR10+ support. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The device’s under-the-hood MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It can store up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro features a triple camera setup with a 50MP f/1.5 Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. The smartphone also has a 20MP selfie camera. The Note 14 Pro packs a 5,500mAh battery and comes with 45W Fast charging support.

Additional features include X-Axis Linear Haptics Motor, IR Blaster, and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port for charging. The device runs on Hyper OS based on Android 14 and will get 3 years of OS updates with 4 years of security patches. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security and the handset is up to IP69 rated as well.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G: Price, Specs

The Note 14 Pro+ is available in three variants: 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 30,999, 8GB + 256GB model at Rs 32,999, and 12GB + 512GB model priced at Rs 35,999. The first sale of the device will be held on December 13 via Flipkart, Xiaomi’s online and offline retail stores. Buyers can avail of a discount of Rs 1,000 when using ICICI bank cards online or HDB financial services at Xiaomi retail stores, or a Rs 1,000 exchange bonus. The handset comes in Spectre Blue, Titan Black, and Phantom Purple.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is the most feature-packed device in the Redmi Note 14 series and sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 12-bit colours, 3000 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1920Hz PWM dimming, and HDR10+ support. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The device is equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X along with 256GB UFS 2.2 and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ features a triple camera setup with a 50MP f/1.6 Light Hunter 800 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP 2.5x telephoto camera. The smartphone also has a 20MP selfie camera. The Note 14 Pro+ packs a 6,200mAh battery and comes with 90W Fast charging support.

Additional features include X-Axis Linear Haptics Motor, IR Blaster, and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port for charging. The device runs on Hyper OS based on Android 14 and will get 3 years of OS updates with 4 years of security patches. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security and the handset is up to IP69 rated as well.