Poco C75 5G Incoming: What Do We Know About it?

Poco India is preparing to announce a new budget 5G smartphone in India, dubbed Poco C75 5G, according to latest reports. However, it won’t entirely be a new smartphone as it could be a rebadged Redmi device that was also launched in India recently. Here’s everything you’d need to know about the Poco C75 5G.

Poco C75 5G: Leaked Details

Poco C75 5G was spotted by 91mobiles on MIUI ROM website through its firmware that was listed. It carries the model number 24116PCC1I for the Indian variant. Further, the publication states that the device’s specifications will include Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Processor and 6.88-inch HD+ display, as per industry sources.

Poco recently also announced the Poco C75 4G in international markets and the 5G model seems to be coming in soon. This 5G model of the Poco C75 may be a rebadged Redmi A4 5G. If that’s correct, its specifications could will sport a 6.88” IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution.

It will be powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, built on a 4nm process, also making it the first smartphone in India to use this chip. The device will get 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which will be expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

For optics, the device will employ a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 Aperture and an AI sensor, plus a 5MP f/2.2 front-facing sensor for selfies. The device runs on Android 14-based HyperOS out of the box. Further, it will pack a 5,160mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB Type-C port.

It gets a single mono speaker, along with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port serving as connectivity options. The handset is also IP52 rated while on the back it gets glass covering.