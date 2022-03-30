Poco M4 5G leaked specifications show Dimensity 700 SoC, 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery

Poco recently launched M4 Pro 5G and the M4 Pro 4G smartphones in India today. Now the Poco M4 5G is also expected to launch very soon.

Now ahead of official launch, the Poco M4 5G full specifications have been leaked. Tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked the key specs of the upcoming Poco phone.

Poco M4 5G Leaked Specs

As per the leak, the Poco M4 5G will feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2408 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. It will be coupled with up to 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. Besides, the storage can be expanded through a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In addition, the device will come with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The device will run on Android 12 with the MIUI 13 skin on top. Finally, it will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Meanwhile, the Poco X4 5G is tipped to launch in India soon. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, Poco X4 5G will make its debut in the country soon. Further, the tipster says that the network testing of the phone has already begun. The tweet has been deleted now.

In a separate tweet, the tipster says that the Xiaomi device with the 2201116PI model number has been spotted at BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). The listing suggests that the phone will soon be launched in India as Poco X4 5G.