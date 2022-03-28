Poco X4 Pro 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

Poco has today launched Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The phone includes a triple camera setup, 64-megapixel primary camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,000mAh battery and more.

Let’s take a look at the detailed specifications and pricing of the new Poco smartphone.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Price

The Poco X4 Pro 5G has been launched in India in three configurations. It is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 64GB, Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB. The 8GB + 128GB model will costs you Rs 21,999.

The phone will go on sale from April 5 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. It comes in Poco Yellow, Laser Black, and Laser Blue colour options.

Specifications

The Poco X4 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch at the front. Further the display has a 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio and can reach a peak brightness level of 1,200 nits.

The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with 8GB of RAM. The Poco X4 Pro 5G also features Dynamic RAM expansion up to 11GB

ALSO READ: Poco M4 Pro 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

The Poco phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary camera. In addition, there is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Further, the device runs on Android 11 with the company’s MIUI 13 skin on top. Finally, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

The connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and USB Type-C. Other features include dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-Res Audio certification, IP53 rating for splash resistance, liquid cooling technology, a hybrid MicroSD card slot, IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.